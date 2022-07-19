United Kingdom: famous sights

The Big Ben (or the Elizabeth’s Tower)

Interesting facts about Big Ben:

The accuracy of the clock is regulated by a 1-penny coin (if necessary, the coin is placed on the pendulum and its movement slows down by 0.4 seconds per day).

Some years ago Big Ben was a prison for parliamentarians who were riotous at Parliament’s meeting sessions. The last prisoner was Emmeline Pankhurst, who fought for women's rights. In honor of this woman, a monument is erected in Parliament square, where Big Ben stands.

Tower of London

Two small boys disturb the visitors of the Tower. They were two princes aged 10 and 12, who were killed by their relative king Henry VI.

It is believed that if the crows fly away from the tower, then the British Empire will fall. Therefore, according to an old custom, they periodically trim the flight feathers on the right wing, which is a painless procedure. The oldest raven in the history of the population is considered to be Jim Crow, who lived to a very old age, 44 years.

Tower became Anne Boleyn's place for lifelong imprisonment. She was a beheaded Queen, who was accused of treason during her lifetime. Now she continues to wander the corridors even after her death.

Trafalgar Square

The square has been reconstructed many times. Fountains were rebuilt, pedestrian zones were expanded, and the surface was changed. As a result of repairs, the remains of a giant hippopotamus, rhinoceros and even a cave lion were discovered here.

Every year, the country's main Christmas tree is installed in Trafalgar square, and it is traditionally presented to the UK by the Norwegian government — as a sign of gratitude for the British participation in the liberation of Norway during the Second world war.

Until recently, one of the attractions of the square was flocks of pigeons, which were favored by tourists who fed them, and then you could buy grain for them. City ecologists were able to count the birds, and it turned out that they are going to the area of up to 35 thousand.