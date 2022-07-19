Gerund of Infinitives

В английском языке есть несколько правил, которые сложно понять и можно только запомнить. Управление глаголов – одно из таких правил. Здесь ты можешь найти основные правила употребления Gerund и Infinitive после глаголов в английском языке. Чтобы их было легче понять и запомнить, мы добавили примеры использования многих выражений и глаголов. Enjoy!

Gerund: V + ing

Глаголы, после которых всегда стоит Gerund:

Примеры Admit – признавать, допускать The Joker admitted breaking into the bank, so he’s going straight to jail. Anticipate – ждать I anticipate watching the new Star Wars movie so much, I can’t wait! Avoid – избегать I usually avoid getting in trouble, but the jewels were so bright and beautiful! Continue – продолжать (синоним – keep) Beyoncé continues/keeps releasing incredible music. Delay – откладывать He delayed studying English Grammar, so he had to learn everything at the last moment. Discuss – обсуждать Can we please discuss ending harassment of women, Hollywood? Enjoy – получать удовольствие (синоним – fancy) Captain America really enjoys/fancies saving people from danger. Finish – заканчивать Would you like to finish watching this boring film and move on to Deadpool? Go (с activities) – заниматься I will never go hiking with you again! You’re so irresponsible! Mention – упоминать Peter, you’ve never mentioned being a member of Avengers. Mind – возражать I don’t really mind them killing off half of the characters, but I don’t know what’s next for Marvel. Miss – скучать, забывать Sometimes I miss waking up at 11 AM and being a couch potato all day… Practise – практиковать Do you practise casting the Expelliarmus spell every day, Harry? Quit – переставать I need to quit watching anime, but I can’t! There are so many interesting episodes! Recall – вспомнить I don’t recall learning Gerund, I should have practised more. Resist – сопротивляться How can you resist eating a delicious muffin after 6 PM? Risk – рисковать Rose said, “I can’t risk losing you, Jack!” Stand – переносить, терпеть (c can’t) I guess Trump can’t stand being kind to others.

Выражения, после которых всегда стоит Gerund:

Примеры To be busy – быть занятым/занятой Lady Gaga was busy recording another pop masterpiece. It’s no use – нет смысла (синоним – there’s no point in) It’s no use crying over spilled milk. There’s no point in crying over a book, it’s fiction! It’s worth – стоит (антоним – it’s no good) The Lord of the Rings saga is so awesome! It’s really worth spending time on. The Twilight saga, on the other hand, is not that great – it’s no good spending your time on. Can’t help – не могу удержаться I’m sorry! I can’t help being so annoying! To have difficulty (in) – испытывать трудности To be honest, I had difficulty in understanding his name – was it Darth Vader or Dark Vader? To have trouble (with) – не справляться Neville had some trouble with casting a basic spell, but then he succeeded!

Со словами spend/waste (тратить/тратить попусту) и time/money/прочее:

I spent all of my time buying designer clothes – I’m so exhausted!

Would you like to stop wasting money buying expensive food? Try Auchan!

Выражения с to + ing:

I look forward to reading your letter, dear Onegin (ждать с нетерпением).

Chris Hemsworth is used/accustomed to being the pretty brother (быть привыкшим).

Umbridge couldn’t get used/accustomed to everyone not following her rules, so she punished most of the students (привыкнуть).

Superman won’t object to destroying half of the city, but he’s not going to repair it either (возражать)!

Infinitive with to: V + to + V.

Указание причины действия:

I went to the university to become an accountant (зачем? Чтобы стать бухгалтером).

Darth Vader should read a book about parenting to be a better father (зачем? Чтобы быть хорошим отцом).

Глаголы, после которых всегда стоит Infinitive with to:

Примеры Agree – соглашаться Fred and George agreed to never prank their mother again. Appear – казаться (синоним – seem) The new Fantastic Beasts movie appears/seems to be great, but I don’t believe those critics! Deserve – заслуживать Hulk doesn’t deserve to be loved, he’s a monster! Expect – ожидать I can’t expect him to be good at singing – he’s a rapper, not a singer. Fail – потерпеть неудачу The new Pixar cartoon failed to make me cry – that’s unusual! Hope – надеяться Do you hope to learn English without studying Grammar? Manage – справляться Can you manage to get good grades and prepare for the exam at the same time? Of course! Plan – планировать Gagarin never planned to become an astronaut, but he did. Pretend – притворяться Peeta panicked, so he pretended to be a rock for several hours. Prepare – готовиться “Prepare to lose”, screamed Thanos. Promise – обещать Do you promise to love me forever? Refuse – отказываться Boyars refused to shave their beards, but Peter the Great made them do it.

Если к словам hate, like, love, prefer добавить would, то они используются с Infinitive with to:

I would hate to get 0 points at the exam, so I’m studying really hard (не хотел/хотела бы).

He’d prefer to be called ‘the Half-blood Prince’ (предпочёл бы).

После выражений со словами, выражающими эмоциями:

She was happy to get the ring, but the diamond wasn’t big enough for her (рад/рада получить).

I was glad to watch the new ‘Game of Thrones’ episode (рад/рада посмотреть).

I’m so sorry to tell you this, but that’s the False Dmitry, not the real one (мне жаль говорить).

После too / enough (слишком / достаточно):

That fight scene is too violent for a child to watch (слишком жестокая, чтобы ребёнок смотрел)!

Voldemort was evil enough to become the Dark Lord (достаточно злой, чтобы стать Тёмным лордом).

После выражений be + the first/second/next/last/best/прочее:

Jurassic Park was the first movie to gross over 1 billion dollars worldwide.

I am the next to exit the bus, so get out of my way!

Infinitive without to: V + V

После модальных глаголов:

Hermione can relax now – she passed all her exams.

Everything should be alright now; the aliens left our planet.

После глаголов make/let/see/hear/feel:

My mother will make me leave my school to prepare for the exams (заставит уйти)! Can you believe that?

I saw him touch my iMac – how could he do this to me (увидел/увидела, как он тронул)?!

После had better / would rather:

“I’d better go now”, Harry thought when he saw Severus Snape in the hall (мне стоит уйти).

Would you rather be attacked by 100 duck-sized horses or 1 horse-sized duck (предпочёл/предпочла бы)?

Также в английском языке есть несколько глаголов, после которых можно использовать и герундий, и инфинитив. При этом значение этих глаголов меняется, если после них мы ставим глаголы в разной форме. Несколько таких глаголов: